Massachusetts man accused of threatening sexual violence against Fayette County woman, her child

MASONTOWN, Pa. — A Massachusetts man is facing charges out of Fayette County after investigators say he threatened to commit sexual violence against her and her child.

Fayette County District Attorney Mike Aubele said Joshua Dargon of Wareham contacted a woman from Masontown who was posting legal content online. Investigators said he began to make threats of rape against the woman and her child.

Masontown Police Chief Thomas O’Barto was able to identify Dargon as the suspect by tracing the contact number used on the website.

Dargon is already a registered sex offender and was arrested by the Wareham Police Department on Thursday. He will be extradited to Fayette County.

“Online intimidation and threats of physical or sexual violence are serious offenses that will be investigated and prosecuted, no matter where the actor resides. We appreciate the efforts of Chief O’Barto and the agencies involved in today’s arrest,” Aubele said on Thursday.

Dargon faces charges of criminal use of a communication facility, obscene use of a communication facility, terroristic threats, stalking and harassment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group