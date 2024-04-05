Massive landslide in Washington County threatening I-79

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — South Strabane Emergency Management leaders say a couple thousand tons of dirt fell in a major landslide, right next to Route 40 near the I-79 interstate.

The landslide happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday and by Friday morning, a large crack appeared close to the edge. Engineers believe more of the hillside will collapse.

“We are concerned about another 40 feet going down the hill in the next couple days here,” said South Strabane Fire Chief, Jordan Cramer.

“It started to form today when we were looking at it with engineers, more cracking. We have some concern and some level of certainty that this is likely going to shift further in the coming days.”

The slide took down several utility poles, with several in danger of falling onto the highway. The highway had to be shut down for about 15 minutes today while Verizon workers cut those lines.

“Best case scenario this land settles as is right now... but again I’m leaning towards we are going to see some more falling here.”

