Massive police presence in Pittsburgh stemmed from incident in Swissvale; 1 in custody

PITTSBURGH — One person is in custody following a massive police presence in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

Officers from Swissvale, Pittsburgh and state police were all on scene.

Our crews saw drones deployed, and then officers rushing down Jumonville Street and turning onto Tustin Street. Within moments, police had a man in custody shortly after 4 a.m.

A police cruiser and a Ford Expedition, both with visible damage, were towed from the scene.

Pittsburgh Police confirm that the incident in the city stemmed from a situation in Swissvale.

Channel 11 has reached out to Swissvale Police for additional information, but has not yet heard back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group