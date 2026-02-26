Massive water main break sends water shooting across Route 8 in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A massive water main break shut down Route 8 in Shaler Township on Thursday afternoon.

Photos and video from viewers showed water shooting into the air near the intersection of Burchfield Road. The water has since been turned off.

Route 8 was initially fully closed from Butler Plank Road to Burchfield Road, but all lanes except one going northbound have reopened.

Hampton Shaler Water Authority confirmed to Channel 11 that they have a crew there making repairs.

