Mayfly Market & Deli to double size with move to historic Garden Theater building

The joint venture owners of the Garden Theater redevelopment have turned to a nearby neighborhood mainstay to set up shop in the building’s retail space.

Mayfly Market & Deli, an independent shop on nearby Arch Street, will be moving into the Garden Theater. The local operator expects to make the move late this year in what will be a relocation that will double its current size from 1,500 square feet to 3,000 square feet, taking half of the available commercial space in the converted historic former theater building, which Trek Development Group and Q Development have redeveloped to be part of a larger apartment-and-retail project.

Ann Gilligan, owner of Mayfly Market & Deli, said of the move in a prepared statement: “The additional space will allow us to expand our offerings of locally grown and produced foods as well as our house-made soups, salads and sandwiches. The Mayfly name was chosen because mayflies are a symbol of a healthy body of water, we use it as a symbol of a healthy community. The move to The Garden strengthens our long-term commitment to bringing healthy food options to Pittsburgh’s North Side.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group