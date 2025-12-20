Mayor Ed Gainey’s official portrait unveiled

PITTSBURGH — The official portrait of Mayor Ed Gainey has been unveiled.

Gainey was joined by administration officials, families and friends during Friday’s ceremony at the City-County building.

Gainey defeated incumbent Bill Peduto in 2022, becoming Pittsburgh’s first African-American mayor. He was also the first challenger to unseat an incumbent since 1933.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Channel 11 sits down with Ed Gainey, poised to become first Black Mayor of Pittsburgh

His administration was centered on affordability, community-led public safety and equity.

During the ceremony, Gainey thanked everyone who played a role in his administration.

“I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you because we took government into the city in the streets and we made it a productive, productive, productive initiative where people could feel love,” he said.

Gainey will leave office in January, when Corey O’Connor is sworn in as the city’s next mayor.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group