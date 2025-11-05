Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Corey O’Connor thanks voters, maps out next steps

PITTSBURGH — After a big win Tuesday night, Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Corey O’ Connor is mapping out his next few weeks.

He plans to name some key positions as early as this week before turning his attention to Pittsburgh police.

“I think working on getting a chief of police named early December,” O’Connor said.

He’s also been working closely with current Mayor Ed Gainey’s administration ahead of the transition.

“Mayor Gainey reached out, going into his office, talking to him and his staff about the budget, what projects are underway, what projects need some gap financing in the future, but I think that’s a very good start,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor follows in the footsteps of his late father, former Pittsburgh Mayor Bob O’Connor.

Also, in the tradition of his father, Corey O’Connor stood at the intersection of Forward and Murray avenues in Squirrel Hill to thank voters on Wednesday.

“It’s just it’s a way to honor his memory, but also, it’s a great way to thank people because we wouldn’t be here without the people of Pittsburgh,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor’s term will start in early January.

