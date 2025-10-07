Mayor Gainey grants voluntary recognition to police commanders’ bid to unionize

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has granted voluntary recognition to the city’s 12 police commanders in their effort to unionize with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

This new union will be separate from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1, which represents rank-and-file officers. The unionization effort requires certification by the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board (PLRB) before negotiations for a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the city can commence.

“I have always maintained that workers should decide for themselves whether or not to form a union, without interference from their employer. Our police commanders have presented us with authorization cards indicating their wish to organize and I’m happy to support them,” said Mayor Gainey.

“We’re pleased that the Mayor supports our effort to form a union and appreciate the administration’s partnership as we move through the process,” said Zone 1 Commander Shawn Malloy, a representative of the commanders.

A formal notice of the commanders’ intent to unionize will be posted in all police zones, signaling the start of the official process. Following this, the Mayor’s Office and the Police Commanders will submit a joint petition to the PLRB to recognize the commanders as a collective bargaining unit.

Once recognized by the PLRB, the administration and a bargaining committee representing the commanders will begin negotiations for a Collective Bargaining Agreement. The timeline for PLRB certification and subsequent negotiations has not been specified.

