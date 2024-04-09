Local

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ filming to temporarily shut down streets in Millvale

By WPXI.com News Staff

By WPXI.com News Staff

Weherle Street in Millvale Borough will be closed to traffic due to filming in the area.

The Millvale Borough Police Department said there also will be intermittent closures on Lincoln Avenue between East Ohio and Sheridan Street through Tuesday evening.

Actors will be dressed as police officers and simulated gunfire will be used during filming. Millvale police will be on scene to assist.

An employee of the Grant Bar posted on social media, saying the establishment will be closed Tuesday due to filming of the series, “Mayor of Kingstown.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ pumps over $90 million into Pittsburgh’s economy, Shapiro says

