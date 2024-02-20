‘Mayor of Kingstown’ pumps over $90 million into Pittsburgh’s economy, Shapiro says

PITTSBURGH — Production of the popular crime series “The Mayor of Kingstown,” has pumped over $90 million into the Pittsburgh region’s economy and has created 3,000 new jobs, the Shapiro administration says.

Starring Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest, the Paramount+ show is filming in Pittsburgh for a third season.

The Pennsylvania Film Office is providing a $27 million film tax credit to the show’s producers. The organization offers tax incentives to productions that complete 60% of a project in the commonwealth.

“When a TV or film production comes to Pennsylvania it’s a huge driver for the local economy. Crews not only need housing, equipment, transportation, catering and other services, they also hire area workers and spend money at local businesses,” said Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger. “The Shapiro Administration is thrilled that a major production like “The Mayor of Kingstown” recognizes the incredible locations, people, and amenities we have in Pennsylvania, and our Film Tax Credit program makes us more competitive in attracting more well-known productions like this one.”

Recognizing the economic boost from utilizing the Film Tax Credit program to attract productions to Pennsylvania, the Shapiro Administration recently created a new film commissioner role and named Gino Anthony Pesi to serve. Pesi leads the Pennsylvania Film Office, which is part of DCED.

Pesi, a Pittsburgh native, is an actor, writer, producer and director with more than 50 professional film and television credits.

