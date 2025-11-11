Mayor of Perryopolis charged with DUI after hit-and-run crash on Election Night

PERRYOPOLS, Pa. — The mayor of Perryopolis is facing criminal charges after a crash that happened on Election Night.

Charles W. Petrosky, 83, of Perryopolis, is charged with DUI, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property, and several other driving charges.

According to court documents, a person reported a crash at the intersection of Barneys Road and State Route 51 on Nov. 4 at 6:39 p.m.

The person reported being hit from behind by a vehicle that left the scene. They provided the police with photos of that vehicle that showed the license plate.

Police used the license plate number to identify Petrosky, the acting mayor of Perryopolis, as a suspect.

State troopers spoke with him at his house. They said he smelled like alcohol and appeared not to remember being involved in the crash. Police said he blew a 0.139%. The legal limit is .04%

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group