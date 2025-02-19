McCaffery lands Orr’s Jewelers for new store at 1600 Smallman in Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Orr’s Jewelers, long a fixture of Squirrel Hill and Sewickley with its luxury watches and fine jewelry, is preparing to set up shop in the Strip District.

According to an announcement, Orr’s is slated to open a third location in a more than 8,700-square-foot corner retail location at 1600 Smallman, going in next to Argentinean restaurant Balvanera in a classic Strip District warehouse building owner McCaffery Interests revamped into the headquarters office of Aurora Innovation Inc.

The new jewelry store is expected to open in the fall, bringing a local, third-generation family business to join the mix of restaurants, shops and other attractions in the five-block-long stretch of Smallman Street that has undergone a considerable reinvention with the redevelopment of the Strip District Terminal, also a project of McCaffery Interests.

