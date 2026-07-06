McCandless sinkhole caused by storm, could take weeks to fix

McCANDLESS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Detour signs will go up on Tuesday directing drivers around a still-growing sinkhole that opened up outside UPMC Passavant in McCandless as leaders at the hospital and in the township work through a fix.

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A UPMC spokeswoman said an eroding stormwater drain failed during heavy rains on Sunday, leading to the hole stretching across Cumberland Road outside the hospital.

Hospital operations have not been impacted, the spokeswoman said.

McCandless Township leaders said the drain was owned by the hospital. Both entities said they were coordinating with the other to get repair work started.

It’s unclear how long the repair will take, which will involve fixing the drain, stabilizing and filling in the soil and then repaving the road. Such work often takes weeks or longer to complete, depending on permitting and labor and material availability.

“Leaders from across UPMC have been actively involved in the response, working together to support the hospital, monitor conditions, and ensure repairs are completed safely and efficiently while patient care continues uninterrupted,” the spokeswoman wrote in an emailed response to questions.

Workers and patients at the hospital treated the hole as more of a curiosity, taking pictures and selfies with it from the other side of the caution tape.

“I’ve never been this up close and personal to a sinkhole before,” Carol Larkin said. “I’m just glad nobody was hurt that it was happening.”

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