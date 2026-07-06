Police ask for help identifying suspect in Washington County hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened in Washington County.

An official with the City of Washington Police Department shared information Monday evening, saying they were looking for a woman who has been identified as a suspect in the incident.

The official said the crash happened within the City of Washington. Channel 11 has reached out to ask when the crash happened.

Police said the woman ran away from the crash scene, saying that she “can’t go back to jail.”

Anyone who recognizes her is asked to call the Washington County Police Department at 724-223-4226 and leave a message for Corporal Powell. He can also be reached via email at npowell@washingtonpa.us.

Police ask residents not to share the woman’s identity in a public forum, but to make sure it gets to them directly.

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