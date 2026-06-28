Early fog, clouds will break for sun on a very warm Monday

PITTSBURGH — It will be warm and very muggy with pockets of rain and isolated thunder this afternoon through early evening, especially for areas around Pittsburgh and points south. Slow-moving rain could produce localized flooding, so make sure to stay weather aware. It will be muggy with dense fog overnight, and lows will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

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Monday morning will start with fog, then clouds will break for more sunshine. Warmer highs will rise to the upper 80s with the heat index around 90-92 degrees.

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Temperatures are turning hot Tuesday through Friday with highs around the mid 90s and heat indices around 100 degrees. We will not get much relief from the heat overnight with warm lows in the 70s. So, make sure to stay safe in the heat this week, stay cool and have an air-conditioned shelter, stay hydrated and keep pets cool and safe from the heat too! The chance for afternoon showers and storms is possible by Friday.

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The Fourth of July will be hot and humid as well with highs around 90 degrees. There is a chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. It will still be hot Sunday with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

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