McCutchen’s milestone HR, Suwinski’s grand slam lead Pirates to 9-2 win over Phillies

A milestone home run from Andrew McCutchen and a grand slam off the bat of Jack Suwinski lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday afternoon.

McCutchen tacked on a pair of insurance runs for the Pirates (11-5) in the top of the ninth inning with a two-run home run, the 300th of his career. The 37-year-old became the 160th player in league history to reach the impressive milestone.

In addition to being the 11th active player with 300 home runs, McCutchen becomes one of 13 players in league history to record at least 2,000 career hits, 400 doubles, 45 triples, 300 home runs and 200 steals.

It was a long time coming for McCutchen, who had been seeking his 300th home run since hitting No. 299 last Aug. 22.

