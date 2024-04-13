Sewickley Bridge temporarily closes due to unmanned barge on Ohio River

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Sewickley Bridge is closed because of an unmanned barge.

In a post on Facebook, the Moon Township Police Department says the bridge is closing temporarily while the barge passes through.

An officer at the department told Channel 11 News this incident is separate from the 26 barges that broke free on the Ohio River late Friday night.

>>> 26 barges break loose on Ohio River, cause damage to a marina

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group