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McDonald police investigating after mother cat, kittens left in sealed box at ballfield

Vehicle seen leaving the area where animals found

By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com
McDonald police investigate mother cat, kittens left in sealed box at ballfield
By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com

McDONALD, Pa. — The McDonald Police Department is investigating cats left in a sealed box.

In a social media post Saturday, the department said the box contained a mother cat and kittens.

The box was found at the East End Ballfield, where police say a vehicle was seen leaving the area at 6:54 a.m. Thursday.

The department shared photos of the cats and the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-926-2105.

Vehicle seen leaving the area where animals found

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