McDonald police investigating after mother cat, kittens left in sealed box at ballfield

McDONALD, Pa. — The McDonald Police Department is investigating cats left in a sealed box.

In a social media post Saturday, the department said the box contained a mother cat and kittens.

The box was found at the East End Ballfield, where police say a vehicle was seen leaving the area at 6:54 a.m. Thursday.

The department shared photos of the cats and the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-926-2105.

Vehicle seen leaving the area where animals found

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