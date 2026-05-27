Owners look to rebuild after truck crashes into Rising Crust Pizzeria

ETNA, Pa. — May 26th was the last Tuesday Rising Crust Pizzeria on Butler Street in Etna was supposed to be closed before permanently opening 7 days a week.

The owners said it was a blessing that customers or employees weren’t inside the restaurant when a truck crashed into the building just before 7 p.m.

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“I was in there, just starting to do some prep, and then I heard a loud boom. A bunch of stuff came flying off the wall,” said Dillon Glock, who owns the pizza shop with his father and brother.

It was at that moment that a truck hit Glock’s jeep, which was parked outside and came barreling through the wall, trapping a woman in the driver’s seat.

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“Luckily, [Dillon] was in the front prepping and not the back room because literally on the other side of that board is the prep room,” said Daniel Glock.

Pictures shared by the Etna Volunteer Fire Department show the extent of the damage. The Glock family told Channel 11 it can all be replaced. They’re grateful the woman is expected to survive and that none of their customers or employees were inside at the time.

“It could have been 10 times worse, and I don’t even want to think about that,” Daniel said. “Once we get more answers, I want to rebuild and hopefully become stronger than we ever were.”

Last year, Channel 11 visited Rising Crust when they made pizzas for crews who responded to a tanker truck crash on Route 28. They even had plans to donate pizzas for a preschool graduation this week. While the Glocks are disappointed they won’t be able to give back anytime soon, they’re hopeful they’ll be able to reopen and pay it forward yet again.

“We try to help the community, so it felt good that everyone was here helping us when we needed it,” Dillon said.

The Glocks said a code enforcement officer with the borough will inspect the building, and engineers will make sure it’s structurally sound. It’s unclear exactly when that process will happen.

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