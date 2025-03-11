McKees Rocks Bridge to fully close Tuesday after being postponed

The McKees Rocks Bridge will fully close on Tuesday for crews to install an overhead sign.
The bridge will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It could open sooner if work is completed.
The closure was initially planned for two weeks ago but was postponed due to weather.
Posted Detour from PennDOT:
Route 51 to Route 65
- From the intersection of Route 51 (Island Avenue) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 51
- Turn left on Chartiers Ave/Linden Street
- Turn left on Stanhope Street
- Turn right onto Route 51 (West Carson Street)
- Continue left, following signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376
- Bear right onto Steuben Street
- Follow signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376
- Bear left onto South Main Street
- Continue in the middle lane and follow signs for northbound West End Bridge/North Shore/I-279/Route 19
- Bear left to the West End Circle, then quickly bear right onto the West End Bridge
- Cross the West End Bridge
- Turn left onto northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)/Chateau Street
- Bear left to stay on northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)
- End Detour
Route 65 to Route 51
- From the intersection of Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 65
- Take the ramp to Route 19/Route 51/West End Bridge
- Cross the West End Bridge
- Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street)
- Turn left on Stanhope Street
- Turn right on Linden Street
- Turn right on Route 51 (Island Avenue)
- End Detour
Drivers using the bridge from the Helen Street ramps should use Robb Street, River Road and Route 51, then follow the above detours.
PennDOT said a flagger will be stationed at the on-ramp from Helen Street towards Route 51 to allow access of emergency vehicles and PRT buses, as needed, during the closure.
The work is part of a $38.6 million bridge preservation project.
