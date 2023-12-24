McKees Rocks Mancini’s Bread features Rudolph characters in holiday bread art

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Mancini’s Bakery in McKees Rocks celebrated Christmas Eve with an annual tradition and also showed some love for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The bakery made a huge and elaborate piece of bread art for the holiday. This year the art featured Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Mary Mancini Hartner, the bakery’s owner says the bread is made by her son, making it a tradition that is close to her heart.

“I like to watch my son’s creativity. I like to see it from when it’s a piece of dough and then how it becomes the art that it is,” said Mancini Hartner.

This year the art gave a slight nod to Pittsburgh Steeler Mason Rudolph. His name is written on Rudolph’s rein.

500 pounds of dough were used on this project.

