McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin gears up for 6th-annual toy drive

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — McKees Rocks native and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is getting ready for his annual toy drive that supports local families.

Through the Chasing M’s Foundation, the event helps families in Hamlin’s hometown celebrate the holiday season.

This is the 6th year Hamlin has given back through the toy drive.

“My parents have always been immersed deeply into the community, and this is the place that I come from that made me, so all of that added up, you know, it’s the reason behind why I care about this place so much,” Hamlin told Channel 11. “I know what it can bring. It truly made me, so imagine a thousand versions of me running around. Imagine what this world can be.”

The event is from 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Sto-Rox Area High School. Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Adults who attend without kids must have a birth certificate for each child they would like to receive a toy for.

Last year, the event served more than 1,000 area families.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group