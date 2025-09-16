McKees Rocks police asking for help locating 13-year-old girl

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

The department says Tyerra Webster, 13, was last seen on Sunday evening. She’s still believed to be in the McKees Rocks area.

It’s not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Tyerra’s whereabouts is asked to contact McKees Rocks police by calling 412-331-2302 or 911.

