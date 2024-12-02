McKees Rocks police looking for missing teenager with warrant

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who also has a warrant.

Amari Williams was last seen on Nov. 20 at around 6:30 p.m. at her mother’s house on Church Avenue.

Williams is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 117 pounds. She might have blonde hair now, police said.

Police also said Williams has an active juvenile warrant against her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact McKees Rocks police.

