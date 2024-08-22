Local

McKees Rocks police warning neighbors of recent car break-ins

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Police lights

McKees Rocks police warning neighbors of recent car break-ins (Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The McKees Rocks Police Department is warning neighbors after recent car break-ins.

Multiple Hyundais, Kias and other vehicles have been broken into across Stowe Township and McKees Rocks, police said.

The cars are being ransacked and suspects are attempting to steal them.

Police are reminding neighbors to keep their vehicles locked and to leave a porch or driveway light on.

Residents are encouraged to not leave any valuables, especially guns, in their cars.

“Don’t make it easy for these thieves, and please call 911 if you see anything suspicious,” police said on Facebook.

