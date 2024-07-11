Local

McKees Rocks road closed due to water main break

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Water main break A water main break happened after midnight Thursday along Helen Street in McKees Rocks, near St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Parish.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A section of road in McKees Rocks has been closed for hours due to a water main break.

The break happened after midnight along Helen Street, near St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Parish.

Crews from West View Water were called to shut off water in the area.

Helen Street is closed between Ella and Catherine streets. We’re working to find out if any of the homes or businesses in the area are affected.

Check back with us and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man who allegedly stole from local Giant Eagle accused of running from police while carrying baby
  • $2.3M Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at local Giant Eagle
  • Ellen DeGeneres says ‘this is the last time you’re going to see me’ after Netflix special
  • VIDEO: Braddock considering merging with new Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read