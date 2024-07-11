McKees Rocks road closed due to water main break

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A section of road in McKees Rocks has been closed for hours due to a water main break.

The break happened after midnight along Helen Street, near St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Parish.

Crews from West View Water were called to shut off water in the area.

Helen Street is closed between Ella and Catherine streets. We’re working to find out if any of the homes or businesses in the area are affected.

