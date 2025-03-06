Mckeesport bar to close following homicide, other ‘ongoing illegal activity,’ DA announces

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced the closure of a McKeesport bar following a homicide last week.

Tube City Cafe on Fifth Avenue shut its doors on Thursday.

Earlier this week, officials from the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Nuisance Bar Task Force, McKeesport Police Department and the Pennsylvania State Liquor Control Enforcement met with the owner of the business to talk about ongoing “illegal activity” at the bar, according to the DA. The license will be sold at a later date.

The DA’s office said that in the last two years, police have responded to a number of calls, including firearms violations, aggravated assault, narcotics, wanted individuals and most recently, a homicide on Feb. 26.

“I’m appreciative that we were able to reach an agreement that puts the safety of people and first responders in McKeesport first,” said DA Zappala. “Thankfully, the Nuisance Bar Task Force and our law enforcement partners remain diligent in protecting our community from these dangers.”

