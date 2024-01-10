Local

McKeesport police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

By WPXI.com News Staff

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.

Kahlil Fairbee, 12, was last seen at around 2:47 p.m. in the 400 block of Penny Street on Tuesday.

Fairbee is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Fairbee was last seen wearing a V-neck sweater, black pants, green shoes and a black puffer coat.

Police said Fairbee may be in McKeesport or West Mifflin.

Anyone with information on Fairbee’s whereabouts is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.

