McKeesport police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.
Kahlil Fairbee, 12, was last seen at around 2:47 p.m. in the 400 block of Penny Street on Tuesday.
Fairbee is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds.
Fairbee was last seen wearing a V-neck sweater, black pants, green shoes and a black puffer coat.
Police said Fairbee may be in McKeesport or West Mifflin.
Anyone with information on Fairbee’s whereabouts is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at 412-675-5015 or 911.
