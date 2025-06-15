McKeesport restaurant could be total loss after early morning fire

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A McKeesport restaurant was seriously damaged in an early Sunday morning fire.

Dispatchers say flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. at Cal’s Cantina along Eden Park Boulevard.

Although firefighters say the blaze was quickly brought under control, the fire marshal tells Channel 11 he thinks the building is a total loss.

Photos posted by McKeesport Firefighters IAFF Local 10 show damage around the roofline from black smoke pouring out the windows and insulation pulled down around the bar.

No one was inside when the fire started. The cause remains under investigation.

