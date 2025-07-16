McKnight Road lane crossover extended for another month

Construction that’s caused congestion along busy McKnight Road for months is going to last a little longer.

The crossover on the bridge that carries McKnight Road over Babcock Boulevard was supposed to end in July.

Instead, due to additional repair work, PennDOT says the project is being extended through early August.

This work is part of PennDOT’s ongoing $27 million McKnight Road improvement project, which is expected to be finished this summer.

