Meadowcroft Rockshelter announces opening date

Meadowcroft Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center family of museums, will open for its 2024 season on Saturday, May 4. (Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village)

Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village will open for its 55th season on Saturday, May 4.

Meadowcroft, part of the Senator John Heinz History Center family of museums, is a National Historic Landmark in Washington County where visitors can explore the Rockshelter, an archaeological site where the region’s earliest inhabitants dwelled more than 19,000 years ago.

The museum has three recreated villages, including a 16th-century Monongahela Indian Village, an 18th-century Frontier Trading Post and a 19th-century Meadowcroft Village.

The museum will offer several public programs during the season, including American Indian Heritage Weekend, the annual Atlatl Competition and 19th-century style baseball. Unless noted, all events are included as part of the regular admission price.

The complete list of public programs can be found here.

