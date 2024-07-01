Medical marijuana facilities’ expansion has flattened as providers merge

This year’s List of the Medical Marijuana Facilities in the Pittsburgh region showed there are actually fewer providers in the region than a year ago, with one more dispensary than a year ago.

The massive growth that saw the number of facilities quadruple over the past five years has flattened out, with 43 facilities in the region in 2024, compared with 42 in 2023. Zen Leaf added a dispensary in Ross Township.

Among those 43, 37 are dispensaries and six are grow/processing facilities, with no additions.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group