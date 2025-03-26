Medication for Opioid Use Disorder program expanded at Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Jail is expanding its resources to help people struggling with opioid use.

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services partnered with the jail to expand its Medication for Opioid Use Disorder program to include methadone induction for incarcerated people.

“Substance use disorder too often results in incarceration,” said DHS Director Erin Dalton. “If we can help people begin proven treatment while they’re in jail and continue that treatment once they return to the community, we have a real chance to help thousands of people start on the path to recovery and also reduce the high risk of fatal overdose upon release.”

Previously, methadone induction was only offered to people with active prescriptions but the expansion will now make it available to everyone in incarceration.

“Methadone induction was the missing piece in our efforts to expand MOUD access,” said Holly Martin, ACJ’s Deputy Warden for Healthcare Services. “Thanks to collaboration with our many stakeholders, we’ve now completed the puzzle.”

According to county officials, a “medication unit” is a facility that has been established as part of, but is geographically separate from, an opioid treatment program from which licensed private practitioners or community pharmacists dispense or administer an opioid treatment medication. The unit at ACJ is the first of its kind in Pennsylvania. Currently, Allegheny Health Network professionals help administer care for those in need of treatment.

“I want to commend the leadership at DHS and the ACJ for addressing this important need for MOUD expansion for incarcerated individuals at the jail. This comprehensive approach is going to lead to better care and outcomes for those struggling with opioid use while they are in the County’s care,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato.

In February, ACJ treated over 550 people in its MOUD program.

