Medics spend hours preparing to keep thousands safe at U.S. Open in Oakmont

OAKMONT, Pa. — The U.S. Open is less than two weeks away and first responders are preparing for an influx of people.

Safety planning for the event has been a huge operation.

In the case of medical emergencies, it takes multiple local agencies, plus a lot of staffing and planning, to be prepared.

Plum EMS Administrative Director Joe Festa is helping get those logistics sorted out.

“We are going to have to anticipate if the weather is going to be rainy, if it’s going to be really hot that week and we’ve seen many past opens that heat-related emergencies impact us the most. That’s just when people start dropping,” Festa said.

Plum EMS is running point when it comes to the medical operations for the U.S. Open for the fourth time. They plan to bring in 90 paramedics and EMTs over the course of a week.

In the last Open at Oakmont in 2016, there were over 2,200 people who were checked out by medical personnel and 28 were transported to hospitals. Medics said that was a low transfer number and credit four first aid tents that will be set up throughout the course, staffed by UPMC and AHN, for that success.

“It is physicians, nurses and, obviously, EMS clinicians who are used to working in that emergency environment or where you get the unexpected,” UPMC Medical Director of Prehospital Care Dr. Vincent Mosesso.

Staffed ambulances, staffed carts and even staffed electric bike units will also be on hand.

“I remember in 2016, as a bike medic, that last day I was going from patient to patient, starting IVs and pushing fluids, the cart would show I would get more supplies and go to the next patient as they took them to the first aid tent,” said Plum EMS Director of Operations Brian Maloney.

He said it’s a well-oiled machine that is the result of a whole lot of collaboration.

Medics ask for everyone in attendance to come with a plan, be prepared and stay hydrated.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group