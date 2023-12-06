Meet Spirit: Allegheny County police officer takes in, cares for stray cat found at airport

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department shared a heartwarming story of one of its officers stepping up and caring for a stray cat found at the Pittsburgh International Airport last week.

Police said last Friday, an airport employee spotted a cat in the long-term parking lot. The employee contacted police and officers were able to catch the animal.

At the time, the cat was extremely malnourished and in need of veterinary care. Patrol Officer Edward Watts volunteered to take the cat and get her the treatment she needed.

Spirit, who is approximately 1 year old, was discovered to have multiple underlying health issues but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said Spirit is already adjusted to her new home with Watts and his family.

