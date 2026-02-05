Meet the University of North Carolina students helping to cover the Milan Cortina Olympics for WPXI

A group of University of North Carolina students has landed in Italy and will provide WPXI with special, expanded coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics.

Channel 11 would like to introduce all three students who will be contributing to our online coverage during the games:

Anna Laible

Anna is a junior from the Poconos in Pennsylvania, majoring in media and journalism with a focus in sports broadcasting and a minor in entrepreneurship. Since being at UNC, she has covered the 2024 Paris Olympics and the 2025 Super Bowl for the Raleigh News & Observer. Outside of her classes at Chapel Hill, she works for GoHeels Productions, UNC’s production team for ACC Network, she co-founded the Association of Women in Sports Media chapter at UNC, and started UNC’s student sports radio last fall. Her dream is to be a play-by-play broadcaster for Major League Baseball and to one day commentate on the MLB World Series.

Madeline Hiteshue

Madeline is a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, studying media and journalism with a focus on advertising in public relations and minoring in history. Madeline has a focus in sports journalism, and currently anchors for a student-run news show, Sports Xtra.

Jordan Gooch

Jordan is a senior from Raleigh, NC, studying Media & Journalism with a focus in Advertising and Public Relations and a Data Science minor at UNC-Chapel Hill. She is also pursuing a certificate in sports communication and has worked as a staff writer for the Daily Tar Heel Sports desk, covering various college sports, as a production associate for Sports Xtra, and as an intern for the National Women’s Soccer League and Minor League Baseball. She is passionate about blending strategic communication with analytical insight to create meaningful work and has a growing interest in brand partnerships and corporate responsibility.

