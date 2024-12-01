Mega Millions jackpot grows to over half a billion dollars

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to swell since no one won the big prize on Friday.

The jackpot is now estimated to be worth $541 million.

No one matched all six of Friday’s winning numbers — 3-29-34-37-38 with Mega Ball 17. But, three people in Pennsylvania won $10,000, and another person who used Megaplier won $20,000. Click here for more information from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The jackpot has been growing for more than two months. The next Mega Millions drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The Mega Millions odds are 1 in 302.6 million. Winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years, but most almost always take the cash option.

