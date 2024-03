PITTSBURGH — If you’re All About That Bass, you’ll love this September concert in Pittsburgh.

Meghan Trainor is bringing The Timeless Tour to the Petersen Events Center on Friday, Sept. 6.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

