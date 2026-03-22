Memorial fund created after deadly Jeannette house fire hosts community fundraiser

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Community members gathered in Jeannette on Saturday for a bingo fundraiser to support the Five Angels Memorial Fund.

The organization was established following a fire two years ago that devastated a family.

The fire occurred on Guy Street and killed 27-year-old Tyler King, as well as four of his six kids: 7-year-old Kyson, 6-year-old Kinzleigh, 3-year-old Keagan and 1-month-old Korbyn.

Miranda John, the mother of the children and King’s fiancée, created the foundation with her mother to give back to the community.

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Money raised during the Saturday event will be used to purchase books for local elementary school students and fund scholarships for high school students.

“We just have a lot to give back to the community, and we can’t wait to see what we accomplish,” John said.

A memorial park is planned at the scene of the fire.

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