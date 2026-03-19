Mother who lost children, fiancé in Jeanette fire breaks her silence, works to honor her family

JEANNETTE, Pa. — It’s been two years since the fire at Miranda John’s home on Guy Street killed her fiancé, 27-year-old Tyler King, and four of their six kids: 7-year-old Kyson, 6-year-old Kinzleigh, 3-year-old Keagan, and 1-month-old Korbyn.

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“We live with this every day, and it’s hard for me. I can just imagine what she goes through. It’s a lot. I’m just proud of her for pushing through and helping everyone as much as she helps them,” said Miranda’s mom, Heather John.

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Now two years later, Miranda is speaking exclusively to Channel 11 for the first time.

“Everyone knows who I am, but I’m glad that is dimming down,” said John. “And I can go back to a new normal.”

Since the fire, she has worked tirelessly to create the Five Angels Memorial Foundation in honor of her family members lost.

“This foundation means a lot because it gives me the opportunity to do something good out of a tragedy,” said John. “So, every day, I live with it, but it’s more now, me pushing through to give back to everyone else, and that’s what they would want. ”

On Saturday, March 21, the foundation will host a bingo fundraiser at the Jeannette American Legion. The funds raised will help buy books for classrooms at the kids’ elementary school, fund scholarships for Jeannette City Senior High School students, create baskets for Westmoreland Hospital newborns are born on her kids’ birthdays, and more.

Heather said, “If she can do it, I can do it. It’s all about our family. Our family was close before, but this has brought us way closer.”

With the help of the foundation, John plans on turning the land on Guy Street into a memorial park. March 20 is now Remembrance Day for her late fiancé and four kids, something she worked to get approved just last week by city council.

Tickets are $25 for the Bingo Fundraiser on Saturday. The doors for the event open at noon and the event will begin at 1 p.m.

Organizers prefer attendees to bring cash for a 50/50 raffle, basket auction and more.

An ATM can be found inside the American Legion and food and drink are included.

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