Men with ‘past dispute’ involved in weekend stabbing on PRT bus

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after police say he was stabbed multiple times aboard a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus over the weekend.

Investigators said the bus driver saw the victim exit the bus with several stab wounds and walk toward a nearby bench before he was taken to a hospital. Authorities said he underwent emergency surgery.

Police allege 35-year-old Devante Clark attacked the man following an argument in the back of the bus. According to investigators, Clark attempted to stab the victim in the face and neck multiple times, then continued the assault after the man fell. The driver reported seeing at least five to six stab wounds on the victim.

Surveillance video captured the incident, police said.

The victim told investigators he did not know Clark’s name but recognized him from Facebook and identified him through a profile photo. Police said they were able to match that image with bus surveillance video, as well as Clark’s previous mugshot and driver’s license.

Authorities said the victim indicated he and Clark had a past dispute but believed it had been resolved years ago.

Some commuters expressed shock at the violence.

“I never expected that so close to home,” commuter Lisa Gordon said.

Others said incidents like this, while alarming, are not entirely surprising.

“You never thought about that kind of stuff, waiting for a bus, you know, back in the day,” Marcia Hughes said.

In a statement, Pittsburgh Regional Transit said safety remains its top priority.

“The safety of our riders and employees is our top priority. Violence has no place on public transit, and incidents like this are rare,” the agency said.

Clark is facing charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person. He has not been taken into custody as of this point.

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