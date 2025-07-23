Mercer County babysitter facing charges after child ends up on freeway

SHARON, Pa. — A Mercer County babysitter is facing charges after police say an 8-year-old she was supposed to be watching was found on a freeway.

Cheyenne Brown, 26, of Sharon, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment.

In court records, police say they found an 8-year-old boy standing on a bridge along Shenango Valley Freeway July 6. He was placed in a cruiser and temporarily given to a relative.

Police learned of Brown through the child’s mother and made contact with her.

Brown was reportedly unaware of any missing children. She told police she’d agreed to watch the boy and last saw him inside her home.

Police used mapping services to see how long it would’ve taken the child to make it to the freeway.

The distance was between .8 and 1 miles, which police say would take 17-22 minutes for the average person to walk. Since the child was with officers or the relative for about 37 minutes afterward, police say Brown had left the boy supervised for 54-59 minutes, at least.

