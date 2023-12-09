Mercer County inmate escapes while receiving treatment at Erie hospital

ERIE, Pa. — An inmate from Mercer County undergoing medical treatment in Erie has escaped.

Police confirm to Erie News Now that the inmate escaped from UPMC Hamot.

Gannon University issued an alert to its Erie campus, saying the man was last seen headed west on Second Street. The university described him as a white man with a goatee and buzz cut wearing an orange jumpsuit.

Anyone who sees a man fitting this description should call 911.

Additional information about the inmate was not immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

