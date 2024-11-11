Mercer County UPMC leaders surprise oldest volunteer with 100th birthday celebration

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A World War II veteran and UPMC’s oldest volunteer was surprised with a special birthday celebration last week.

Chuck Hoyt said he was “flabbergasted” at the 100th birthday party UPMC Horizon leaders threw for him.

Hoyt, who’s from Hermitage, has logged 7,000 volunteer hours at the hospital over the past 21+ years. At this point, his volunteer work consists of greeting visitors at the hospital’s entrance once a week.

UPMC leaders say Hoyt’s secret to a long life includes staying busy by reading two or three books a week and completing two crossword puzzles a day. On top of volunteering at the hospital, he stays active by taking daily walks, volunteering at his church and exercising with chair Zumba.

