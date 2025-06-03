Merchandise pavilion will open ahead of US Open at Oakmont Country Club

OAKMONT, Pa. — If you’re looking to get U.S. Open gear before the championship next week, you’re in luck.

The 2025 U.S. Open Merchandise Pavilion at Oakmont Country Club will be open from Thursday, June 5, through Sunday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are not required to access the pavilion during those four days.

The pavilion will have more than 500,000 items from 45 brands with the 125th U.S. Open logo on it, including hats, polo shirts, outerwear, T-shirts, posters, headcovers, golf towels and more.

During the U.S. open, fans can visit the satellite tent behind the driving range and to the right of the 18th hole, as well as the walk-up tent in West Fan Zone between holes 11 and 12.

Complimentary parking will be available at Oakmont Country Club, which is within a short walk to the Merchandise Pavilion. Once you arrive, you should follow the parking attendants and signage to Pre-Championship Parking.

