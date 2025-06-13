Meteorologists using multiple detection systems to track lightning during U.S. Open

OAKMONT, Pa. — There could be a significant challenge with the weather as the U.S. Open at Oakmont gets into the final rounds. That’s because rain and even storms are showing up in the forecast.

The saying goes, “When thunder roars, head indoors.” That is not so easy when the conversation includes 40,000 people on a wide-open golf course. Safety decisions might have to be made long before a storm arrives.

“Lightning striking a certain number of miles away from you doesn’t always dictate whether or not you’re safe or not. It’s just to tell you that a lightning strike actually occurred. But for us, our goal is to give you whatever number of minutes you need to bring everyone in,” said Thor Guard Inc., Chief Meteorologist Jack Swick.

With the wide, expansive area of Oakmont Country Club, it can easily be a 15-20 minute walk to a safe area.

The USGA employs Thor Guard to literally be its eyes to the sky with two lightning detection systems and three weather stations on the course for the U.S. Open.

While the final decision to clear the course is completely up to the USGA, Swick and his team are the go-to around the clock.

“We want 30-plus minutes to get everybody to go to the right spots, but the goal is to give them the right amount of time before lightning becomes more imminent, rather than just saying, ‘Hey, it struck a certain distance away,” Swick said.

Those extra minutes of prediction, not just detection, can go a long way in saving lives.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group