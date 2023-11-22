Local

Metro showdown; Penguins Game 18 vs. Rangers

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Penguins vs. Coyotes Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) celebrates with Bryan Rust (17), Kris Letang (58), Sidney Crosby (87) and Jake Guentzel (59) after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic/AP)

By Shelly Anderson, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8-0) play their traditional Thanksgiving Eve home game Wednesday, against the Metropolitan Division leaders, the New York Rangers (12-3-1).

The Penguins are coming off a 3-0 win Sunday over the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

The Rangers had their 11-game point streak (10-0-1) broken Tuesday in a 6-3 loss against the Stars in Dallas.

Click here to read the full recap from Pittsburgh Hockey Now

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mon Incline out of service ‘until further notice’
  • Petition claims Washington’s 1st Black mayor-elect inflated votes
  • Steelers fans react to Matt Canada’s firing
  • VIDEO: ‘It’s a devastating loss’: Family, friends remember mother of 2 killed in Washington County crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Penn

    Most Read