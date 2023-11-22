Metro showdown; Penguins Game 18 vs. Rangers

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com

The Pittsburgh Penguins (9-8-0) play their traditional Thanksgiving Eve home game Wednesday, against the Metropolitan Division leaders, the New York Rangers (12-3-1).

The Penguins are coming off a 3-0 win Sunday over the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

The Rangers had their 11-game point streak (10-0-1) broken Tuesday in a 6-3 loss against the Stars in Dallas.

