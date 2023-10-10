Mexican restaurant to replace Atria’s in O’Hara Township

O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Kayla Welch wants Fox Chapel diners to think again if they pass by the new location of her family’s Tepache Mexican Kitchen & Bar and think it’s a new chain restaurant based solely on its large size.

“I think when people see the big location, they think it’s a chain,” Welch said.

Instead, the Mexican restaurant, which specializes in the cuisine of Mexico’s south and southwest regions, is the second for her family. It is led by her husband and brother-in-law, Jovanny and Jesus Segoviano, along with herself and her father, local entrepreneur Joseph Welch.

