Meyer Unkovic announces move-in date to new office at U.S. Steel Tower

PITTSBURGH — Downtown law firm Meyer Unkovic & Scott is making its move from its long-time home at the Henry W. Oliver Building to the U.S. Steel Tower in less than two weeks.

Meyer Unkovic expects to be operating from its new, smaller space at 600 Grant St. as of Dec. 22, Christopher Smith, the law firm’s managing partner, confirmed on Thursday.

It’s a situation where less is more, with downsizing more of a right-sizing.

Meyer Unkovic is shifting from 40,000 square feet on two floors to more than 32,600 square feet all on the 50th floor. The firm has access to high-quality meeting and tenant spaces outside its own office, providing additional areas to host clients and other guests. And being on a single floor increases opportunities for collaboration and cohesion among Meyer Unkovic’s own staff, Smith said.

