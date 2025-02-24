Michelin recommended Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings opening in SouthSide Works

PITTSBURGH — A multiple-time Michelin recommended dumpling restaurant will soft open its doors on Monday, Feb. 24 in the SouthSide Works.

Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings originally opened as one location in Flushing, in the Queens neighborhood of New York City in 2006, garnering international attention. The restaurant had a long-standing status as a Michelin recommended restaurant, being named to the illustrious guide for nine consecutive years between 2009 and 2017.

In recent years the restaurant has expanded, and its latest location is about to open at 2773 Sidney St. in SouthSide Works. Pittsburgh is the chain’s second location in Pennsylvania, with another operating out of the Philadelphia area’s King of Prussia mall.

